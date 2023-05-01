Does Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Vail Resorts' Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. To the delight of shareholders, Vail Resorts' EPS soared from US$5.39 to US$8.32, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 54%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Vail Resorts remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 30% to US$2.8b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Vail Resorts Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Vail Resorts has a market capitalisation of US$9.7b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$103m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Vail Resorts, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

The Vail Resorts CEO received US$6.6m in compensation for the year ending July 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Vail Resorts To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Vail Resorts' strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Vail Resorts look rather interesting indeed. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vail Resorts you should know about.

Although Vail Resorts certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

