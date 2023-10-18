Does This Valuation Of BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for BM GreenTech Berhad is RM0.66 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

BM GreenTech Berhad's RM0.89 share price signals that it might be 34% overvalued

Industry average of 284% suggests BM GreenTech Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM23.9m RM24.6m RM25.4m RM26.3m RM27.2m RM28.1m RM29.1m RM30.1m RM31.2m RM32.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 2.99% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 3.27% Est @ 3.36% Est @ 3.41% Est @ 3.46% Est @ 3.48% Est @ 3.50% Est @ 3.52% Est @ 3.53% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM21.6 RM20.2 RM18.9 RM17.6 RM16.5 RM15.5 RM14.5 RM13.6 RM12.7 RM11.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM163m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM32m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM483m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM483m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM178m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM342m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.9, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at BM GreenTech Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.014. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for BM GreenTech Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BMGREEN.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For BM GreenTech Berhad, we've put together three pertinent items you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for BM GreenTech Berhad that you need to consider before investing here.

