Does This Valuation Of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSE:BRMI) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

The projected fair value for Boat Rocker Media is CA$1.34 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$1.75 suggests Boat Rocker Media is potentially 31% overvalued

Analyst price target for BRMI is CA$4.69, which is 250% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSE:BRMI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$10.4m CA$9.17m CA$8.48m CA$8.08m CA$7.86m CA$7.75m CA$7.72m CA$7.74m CA$7.80m CA$7.89m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -7.54% Est @ -4.72% Est @ -2.75% Est @ -1.37% Est @ -0.40% Est @ 0.28% Est @ 0.75% Est @ 1.09% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CA$9.3 CA$7.3 CA$6.1 CA$5.2 CA$4.5 CA$4.0 CA$3.6 CA$3.2 CA$2.9 CA$2.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$49m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$7.9m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = CA$81m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$81m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CA$27m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$76m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$1.8, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Boat Rocker Media as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.972. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Boat Rocker Media

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Boat Rocker Media, there are three essential items you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Boat Rocker Media you should know about. Future Earnings: How does BRMI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

