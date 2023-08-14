Does This Valuation Of Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Boustead Singapore is S$0.65 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of S$0.84 suggests Boustead Singapore is potentially 29% overvalued

Boustead Singapore's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -63%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$36.1m S$29.6m S$29.9m S$23.2m S$19.7m S$17.8m S$16.7m S$16.0m S$15.7m S$15.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -22.27% Est @ -15.00% Est @ -9.90% Est @ -6.34% Est @ -3.84% Est @ -2.10% Est @ -0.87% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% S$33.7 S$25.7 S$24.2 S$17.5 S$13.9 S$11.7 S$10.2 S$9.1 S$8.3 S$7.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$162m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$16m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.0%) = S$299m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$299m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= S$148m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$310m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.8, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Boustead Singapore as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.060. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Boustead Singapore

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for F9D.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Boustead Singapore, we've compiled three essential elements you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Boustead Singapore that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does F9D's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

