Does This Valuation Of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Centerra Gold fair value estimate is CA$5.91

Current share price of CA$7.90 suggests Centerra Gold is potentially 34% overvalued

Industry average of 36% suggests Centerra Gold's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$220.5m US$96.1m US$64.0m US$60.7m US$58.8m US$57.9m US$57.5m US$57.6m US$57.9m US$58.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.18% Est @ -3.09% Est @ -1.62% Est @ -0.59% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.63% Est @ 0.98% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% US$203 US$81.7 US$50.1 US$43.8 US$39.1 US$35.5 US$32.5 US$30.0 US$27.8 US$25.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$570m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$59m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.5%– 1.8%) = US$891m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$891m÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= US$395m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$965m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$7.9, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Centerra Gold as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.125. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Centerra Gold

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Centerra Gold, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Centerra Gold that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does CG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

