Does This Valuation Of Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad fair value estimate is RM5.74

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's RM7.67 share price signals that it might be 34% overvalued

When compared to theindustry average discount of -48%, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM34.3m RM33.2m RM32.9m RM32.9m RM33.4m RM34.0m RM34.8m RM35.8m RM36.9m RM38.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.03% Est @ -3.16% Est @ -1.15% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.94% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 3.16% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM31.5 RM28.0 RM25.4 RM23.3 RM21.7 RM20.3 RM19.0 RM18.0 RM17.0 RM16.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM220m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM38m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM722m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM722m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM305m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM525m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM7.7, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chin Teck Plantations Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CHINTEK.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Chin Teck Plantations Berhad, there are three further aspects you should explore:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad you should know about. Future Earnings: How does CHINTEK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

