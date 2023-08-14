Does This Valuation Of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is CHF80,078 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF104,600 suggests Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is potentially 31% overvalued

Analyst price target for LISN is CHF103,500, which is 29% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF644.8m CHF691.4m CHF744.0m CHF747.5m CHF749.8m CHF751.4m CHF752.6m CHF753.4m CHF754.0m CHF754.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.31% Est @ 0.22% Est @ 0.15% Est @ 0.11% Est @ 0.08% Est @ 0.06% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.0% CHF620 CHF639 CHF661 CHF639 CHF616 CHF594 CHF572 CHF550 CHF529 CHF509

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF5.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF754m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.0%– 0.01%) = CHF19b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF19b÷ ( 1 + 4.0%)10= CHF13b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF19b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF105k, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should look at:

Financial Health: Does LISN have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does LISN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

