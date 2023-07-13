Does This Valuation Of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

DIC Asset's estimated fair value is €3.72 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

DIC Asset's €4.63 share price signals that it might be 24% overvalued

Analyst price target for DIC is €7.72, which is 108% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €32.3m €35.2m €36.6m €37.2m €37.6m €37.9m €38.2m €38.4m €38.6m €38.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.12% Est @ 0.86% Est @ 0.67% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 0.39% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 12% €28.8 €28.0 €26.0 €23.5 €21.2 €19.1 €17.1 €15.4 €13.8 €12.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €205m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €39m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (12%– 0.2%) = €327m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €327m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= €104m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €309m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €4.6, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DIC Asset as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for DIC Asset

Strength

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

DIC's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For DIC Asset, we've put together three fundamental elements you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with DIC Asset (including 2 which can't be ignored) . Future Earnings: How does DIC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every German stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

