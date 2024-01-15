Does This Valuation Of Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Genetec Technology Berhad is RM1.56 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Genetec Technology Berhad's RM1.95 share price signals that it might be 25% overvalued

When compared to theindustry average discount of -452%, Genetec Technology Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM44.7m RM80.4m RM105.1m RM116.7m RM125.8m RM134.0m RM141.6m RM148.7m RM155.5m RM162.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.80% Est @ 6.52% Est @ 5.63% Est @ 5.01% Est @ 4.57% Est @ 4.26% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM39.8 RM63.6 RM74.1 RM73.2 RM70.2 RM66.5 RM62.5 RM58.4 RM54.4 RM50.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM613m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM162m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.9b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM592m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM2.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

KLSE:GENETEC Discounted Cash Flow January 15th 2024

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Genetec Technology Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.295. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Genetec Technology Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GENETEC.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Genetec Technology Berhad, we've put together three relevant elements you should look at:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Genetec Technology Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does GENETEC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

