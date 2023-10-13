Does This Valuation Of Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.42 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM1.90 suggests Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad is potentially 34% overvalued

Our fair value estimate is 31% lower than Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's analyst price target of RM2.07

How far off is Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad

Is Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Story continues

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM131.0m RM100.7m RM85.4m RM77.3m RM72.9m RM70.9m RM70.2m RM70.5m RM71.4m RM72.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -23.15% Est @ -15.14% Est @ -9.53% Est @ -5.61% Est @ -2.86% Est @ -0.94% Est @ 0.41% Est @ 1.35% Est @ 2.01% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM120 RM84.7 RM66.0 RM54.7 RM47.4 RM42.2 RM38.4 RM35.4 RM32.9 RM30.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM553m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM73m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM1.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.4b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM584m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM1.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.9, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three further factors you should explore:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does HSPLANT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.