Does This Valuation Of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

The projected fair value for Howden Joinery Group is UK£5.16 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Howden Joinery Group is estimated to be 34% overvalued based on current share price of UK£6.90

The UK£7.86 analyst price target for HWDN is 52% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£192.0m UK£242.3m UK£239.2m UK£238.1m UK£238.3m UK£239.3m UK£240.9m UK£242.9m UK£245.2m UK£247.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Est @ -0.45% Est @ 0.06% Est @ 0.41% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 0.83% Est @ 0.96% Est @ 1.04% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% UK£176 UK£204 UK£184 UK£168 UK£154 UK£142 UK£131 UK£121 UK£112 UK£104

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£248m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.1%– 1.2%) = UK£3.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£3.2b÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= UK£1.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£2.8b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£6.9, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Howden Joinery Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.128. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Howden Joinery Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Howden Joinery Group, there are three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Howden Joinery Group (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for HWDN's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

