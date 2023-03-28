Does This Valuation Of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for IGas Energy is UK£0.13 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

IGas Energy's UK£0.17 share price signals that it might be 32% overvalued

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£6.75m UK£2.20m UK£2.90m UK£1.92m UK£1.47m UK£1.24m UK£1.10m UK£1.02m UK£976.0k UK£947.1k Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -33.77% Est @ -23.29% Est @ -15.96% Est @ -10.83% Est @ -7.23% Est @ -4.72% Est @ -2.96% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 13% UK£6.0 UK£1.7 UK£2.0 UK£1.2 UK£0.8 UK£0.6 UK£0.5 UK£0.4 UK£0.3 UK£0.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£14m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£947k× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (13%– 1.2%) = UK£8.1m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£8.1m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= UK£2.4m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£16m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.2, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at IGas Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.692. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For IGas Energy, we've put together three relevant aspects you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - IGas Energy has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does IGAS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

