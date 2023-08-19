Does This Valuation Of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

Pivotree's estimated fair value is CA$1.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Pivotree's CA$2.05 share price signals that it might be 30% overvalued

Our fair value estimate is 71% lower than Pivotree's analyst price target of CA$5.38

Does the August share price for Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$700.0k CA$1.04m CA$1.39m CA$1.73m CA$2.04m CA$2.30m CA$2.52m CA$2.70m CA$2.86m CA$2.99m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 48.01% Est @ 34.16% Est @ 24.47% Est @ 17.69% Est @ 12.94% Est @ 9.62% Est @ 7.29% Est @ 5.66% Est @ 4.52% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% CA$0.7 CA$0.9 CA$1.1 CA$1.3 CA$1.4 CA$1.5 CA$1.6 CA$1.6 CA$1.5 CA$1.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$13m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$3.0m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.9%) = CA$57m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$57m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= CA$29m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$42m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$2.1, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pivotree as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.060. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pivotree

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for PVT.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Pivotree, we've put together three relevant factors you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that Pivotree is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does PVT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.