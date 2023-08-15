Does This Valuation Of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Sangamo Therapeutics is US$0.84 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$1.02 suggests Sangamo Therapeutics is potentially 21% overvalued

Analyst price target for SGMO is US$6.70, which is 694% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$220.7m -US$177.3m -US$92.4m US$10.8m US$15.5m US$20.4m US$25.0m US$29.2m US$32.8m US$35.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 44.20% Est @ 31.59% Est @ 22.76% Est @ 16.57% Est @ 12.25% Est @ 9.22% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% -US$208 -US$157 -US$77.1 US$8.4 US$11.4 US$14.2 US$16.4 US$18.0 US$19.0 US$19.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = -US$335m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$36m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.3%– 2.2%) = US$889m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$889m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= US$484m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$149m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$1.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sangamo Therapeutics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.822. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Sangamo Therapeutics, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Sangamo Therapeutics (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does SGMO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.