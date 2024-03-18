Does Vysarn (ASX:VYS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Vysarn (ASX:VYS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Vysarn with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Vysarn Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Vysarn's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Vysarn shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.4% to 16%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

ASX:VYS Earnings and Revenue History March 18th 2024

Since Vysarn is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$96m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Vysarn Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Vysarn shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Peter Hutchinson, the Non-Executive Chairman of the company, paid AU$18k for shares at around AU$0.09 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Vysarn insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 39% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$37m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Vysarn Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Vysarn's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Vysarn deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Vysarn that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.