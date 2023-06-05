Does Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Watsco (NYSE:WSO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Watsco's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Watsco's EPS has grown 34% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Watsco maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.5% to US$7.3b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Watsco's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Watsco Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$12b company like Watsco. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$862m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Watsco Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Watsco has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Watsco , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

