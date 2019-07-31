How Does WirTek A/S's (CPH:WIRTEK) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on WirTek A/S (CPH:WIRTEK) useful as an attempt to give more color around how WirTek is currently performing.

Could WIRTEK beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

WIRTEK's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of ø1.0m has jumped 33% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.3%, indicating the rate at which WIRTEK is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at if it is solely owing to industry tailwinds, or if WirTek has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, WirTek has invested its equity funds well leading to a 34% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 15% exceeds the DK IT industry of 6.0%, indicating WirTek has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for WirTek’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 35% to 45%.

What does this mean?

Though WirTek's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research WirTek to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

