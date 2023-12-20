Does Wong Fong Industries (Catalist:1A1) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Wong Fong Industries (Catalist:1A1), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

View our latest analysis for Wong Fong Industries

How Fast Is Wong Fong Industries Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Wong Fong Industries has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Wong Fong Industries is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 6.2%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Catalist:1A1 Earnings and Revenue History December 20th 2023

Wong Fong Industries isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$33m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Wong Fong Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Story continues

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell Wong Fong Industries shares in the last year. But the important part is that Co-Founder Ah Kuie Liew spent S$569k buying stock, at an average price of S$0.13. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

Does Wong Fong Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Wong Fong Industries' strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. To put it succinctly; Wong Fong Industries is a strong candidate for your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Wong Fong Industries has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Wong Fong Industries isn't the only one. You can see a a curated list of Singaporean companies which have exhibited consistent growth accompanied by recent insider buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.