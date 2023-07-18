Does Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Woodside Energy Group's Improving Profits

In the last three years Woodside Energy Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Woodside Energy Group's EPS soared from US$2.06 to US$3.42, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 66%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Woodside Energy Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 142% to US$17b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Woodside Energy Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Woodside Energy Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a AU$68b company like Woodside Energy Group. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold US$23m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.03% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Woodside Energy Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Woodside Energy Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Woodside Energy Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

