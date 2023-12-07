What Does Worthington Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE:WOR) Share Price Indicate?

While Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a US$2.6b market cap stock, it seems odd Worthington Enterprises is not more well-covered by analysts. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing given that there are less eyes on the stock to push it closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Worthington Enterprises’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Worthington Enterprises Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.94x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Worthington Enterprises today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Worthington Enterprises’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Worthington Enterprises?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Worthington Enterprises, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WOR seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on WOR, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WOR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on WOR should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Worthington Enterprises at this point in time. For example - Worthington Enterprises has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

