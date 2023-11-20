What Does Ypsomed Holding AG's (VTX:YPSN) Share Price Indicate?

Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. As a CHF3.7b market cap stock, it seems odd Ypsomed Holding is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ypsomed Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Ypsomed Holding?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 51.64x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Ypsomed Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, it seems like Ypsomed Holding’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Ypsomed Holding?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 79% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ypsomed Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? YPSN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at YPSN? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on YPSN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for YPSN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Ypsomed Holding as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ypsomed Holding, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

