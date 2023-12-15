Does YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is YTL Corporation Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, YTL Corporation Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, YTL Corporation Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.057 to RM0.14, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 152% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. YTL Corporation Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 10% to 19%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are YTL Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own YTL Corporation Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM1.2b. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like YTL Corporation Berhad with market caps between RM9.3b and RM30b is about RM5.6m.

The YTL Corporation Berhad CEO received total compensation of just RM1.6m in the year to June 2023. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does YTL Corporation Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

YTL Corporation Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. YTL Corporation Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for YTL Corporation Berhad (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

