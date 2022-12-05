Dog food market to grow by 3.61% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing focus on the health and wellness of pets will Drive Growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog food market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL & KAMPETER Inc., Stella & Chewys LLC, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product, Distribution Channel, and Region
The dog food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the dog food market was valued at USD 58.71 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 24.52 billion. The dog food market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.53 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% according to Technavio.
Dog food market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Dog food market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Bravo LLC: The company offers rupture discs such as Reverse Buckling disks.
Canature Processing Ltd.: The company offers rupture discs such as HPX Rupture discs.
Carnivore Meat Co. LLC: The company offers rupture discs such as Reverse acting rupture discs.
Dog food market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
Increasing pet health awareness
Increasing focus on health and wellness of pets
Marketing campaigns and packaging innovations
Key Challenges:
Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of urban populace
Risks of product recalls
Increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners
What are the Key Data Covered in this Dog food market Report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dog food market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the dog food market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the dog food market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors
Dog food market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
159
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 17.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.61
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, France, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL & KAMPETER Inc., Stella & Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, The J.M Smucker Co., Wellness Pet Co. Inc., and Grandma Lucys LLC
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global dog food market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Bravo LLC
12.4 Canature Processing Ltd.
12.5 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC
12.6 Champion Petfoods LP
12.7 Fresh Is Best
12.8 Grandma Lucys LLC
12.9 Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.
12.10 J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG
12.11 Mars Inc.
12.12 Miracle Pet
12.13 Natural Pet Food Group
12.14 Natures Diet
12.15 Nestle SA
12.16 NRG Plus Ltd.
12.17 Primal Pet Foods Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
