Dog food market to grow by 3.61% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing focus on the health and wellness of pets will Drive Growth -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog food market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dog Food Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL & KAMPETER Inc., Stella & Chewys LLC, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Product, Distribution Channel, and Region

To understand more about the dog food market, request a sample report

The dog food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the dog food market was valued at USD 58.71 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 24.52 billion. The dog food market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.53 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% according to Technavio.

Dog food market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Dog food market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Bravo LLC: The company offers rupture discs such as Reverse Buckling disks.

  • Canature Processing Ltd.: The company offers rupture discs such as HPX Rupture discs.

  • Carnivore Meat Co. LLC: The company offers rupture discs such as Reverse acting rupture discs.

Dog food market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Increasing pet health awareness

  • Increasing focus on health and wellness of pets

  • Marketing campaigns and packaging innovations

Key Challenges:

  • Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of urban populace

  • Risks of product recalls

  • Increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the Key Data Covered in this Dog food market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dog food market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the dog food market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the dog food market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The robotic pet dogs market size is estimated to grow by USD 914.33 million with a CAGR of 11.28% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The robotic pet dogs market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The pet food market size is estimated to grow by USD 42.57 billion with a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The cryptocurrency market is segmented by product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Dog food market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 17.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.61

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL & KAMPETER Inc., Stella & Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, The J.M Smucker Co., Wellness Pet Co. Inc., and Grandma Lucys LLC

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global dog food market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bravo LLC

  • 12.4 Canature Processing Ltd.

  • 12.5 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

  • 12.6 Champion Petfoods LP

  • 12.7 Fresh Is Best

  • 12.8 Grandma Lucys LLC

  • 12.9 Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.

  • 12.10 J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG

  • 12.11 Mars Inc.

  • 12.12 Miracle Pet

  • 12.13 Natural Pet Food Group

  • 12.14 Natures Diet

  • 12.15 Nestle SA

  • 12.16 NRG Plus Ltd.

  • 12.17 Primal Pet Foods Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dog-food-market-to-grow-by-3-61-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-focus-on-the-health-and-wellness-of-pets-will-drive-growth--technavio-301692604.html

SOURCE Technavio

