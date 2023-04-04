Dog food market size to grow by USD 17.53 billion between 2022 and 2027; Pet adoption and humanization identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the dog food market , and it is expected to grow by USD 17.53 billion between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dog Food Market 2023-2027

Pet adoption and humanization is identified as the major trend in the market. Many pet owners consider pets as a part of their families. This phenomenon is known as the humanization of pets. Thus, pet owners have become more conscious of the health and well-being of their pets. In addition, rising disposable incomes have increased consumer spending on pet care. Thus, with the increasing pet adoption of humanization, the demand for pet food products is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Although increasing pet health awareness will offer immense growth opportunities, changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing focus on pet health and wellness is identified as the key driver in the market. Pet owners are increasing the quality of time that is spent with their pets. This has made them more concerned about the overall health of their pets. Thus, many pet owners frequently take their pets to regular health check-ups and take suggestions regarding nutrition and diet. In addition, veterinary endorsements for dog foods have reinforced the importance of dog food. Also, retailers are partnering with veterinary facilities to support clinicians' product recommendations and provide clinics with in-depth product information and samples. All these factors are driving the growth of the global dog food market.

Story continues

Dog Food Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

The market growth in the dry dog food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the segment are offering dog food products in attractive packaging and other packaging innovations to increase sales. They are also adopting strategies such as M&A and product innovations to expand their customer base. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, historic

(2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), download a sample report

Dog Food Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dog food market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace as one of the prime reasons challenging the dog food market growth during the next few years.

The increasing number of nuclear families has reduced the time spent by individuals at home. The growing number of dual-income households has further reduced the quality of time spent by people with their pets. This has compelled many pet owners to adopt automatic and smart pet feeders. These factors are expected to reduce the growth potential of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Dog Food Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dog food market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the dog food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The global dog food market is fragmented with the presence of many established vendors. These vendors compete on the bases of price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing, and distribution. Intense competition among vendors, along with rapid technological changes, poses significant challenges to vendor operations. The growing competition has led existing vendors to focus on product differentiation strategies. Key vendors are investing in multiple retail channels to ensure that their product gets maximum visibility. They are focusing on increasing the sales of their products through various e-commerce partners such as Walmart, Amazon, Chewy, Wag.com Pet 360, and PetFoodDirect.com. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Champion Petfoods LP - The company offers dog food under the brands Orijen and Acana.

Fresh Is Best - The company offers dog food such as beef, chicken, and duck-based dog foods.

Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - The company offers dog food under the brand Hill's Prescription and Science Diet.

J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - The company offers dog food such as Arbocel.

Mars Inc.

Miracle Pet

Natural Pet Food Group

Natures Diet

Nestle SA

NRG Plus Ltd.

Primal Pet Foods Inc.

SCHELL and KAMPETER Inc.

Stella and Chewys LLC

Steves Real Food

The J.M Smucker Co.

Wellness Pet Co. Inc.

Grandma Lucys LLC

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The fresh pet food market in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.71%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 11,177.6 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (dog food, cat food, and others), and material (fish, meat, vegetable, and others).

The pet dietary supplements market size is expected to increase by USD 858.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. The market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, and others), application (joint-health, skin and coat, gastrointestinal tract, liver and kidney, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Dog Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dog food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dog food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dog food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dog food market vendors

Dog Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL and KAMPETER Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, The J.M Smucker Co., Wellness Pet Co. Inc., and Grandma Lucys LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dog food market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bravo LLC

12.4 Canature Processing Ltd.

12.5 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

12.6 Champion Petfoods LP

12.7 Fresh Is Best

12.8 Grandma Lucys LLC

12.9 Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.

12.10 J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG

12.11 Mars Inc.

12.12 Miracle Pet

12.13 Natural Pet Food Group

12.14 Natures Diet

12.15 Nestle SA

12.16 NRG Plus Ltd.

12.17 Primal Pet Foods Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Dog Food Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dog-food-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-17-53-billion-between-2022-and-2027-pet-adoption-and-humanization-identified-as-key-trend---technavio-301786036.html

SOURCE Technavio