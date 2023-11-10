Dog food recall expands as salmonella concerns spread to more pet food brands

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that a recall of potentially salmonella-tainted dog food by Mid America Pet Food has been expanded.

The recall now encompasses over 25 types of dog food and six types of cat food.

The affected products came from the Mid America's Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility.

The FDA announced in October that Mid America Pet Food recalled three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula dry dog food after third-party inspectors found the lots were contaminated with salmonella.

This recall is separate from the September salmonella related recall from the same company.

How to identify recalled dog food products

The potentially tainted products are marked with a best by date of 10/31/24. Recalled brands produced at the Mount Pleasant facility include:

Victor Super Premium Dog Foods

Wayne Feeds Dog Food

Eagle Mountain Pet Food

some Member’s Mark products

Other dog food brands recalled

Blue Ridge Beef recalled packages of its Breeders Choice #2 log dog food that was found to be contaminated in October.

TFP Nutrition recalled bags of its Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe dry dog food earlier in the month due to salmonella contamination.

Pet owners are advised to dispose of the recalled products in a manner that prevents it from being consumed by pets or wildlife and to sanitize any surfaces that the products may have come in contact with.

Symptoms of and treatment for salmonella disease

While humans likely aren't consuming the dog food directly, salmonella can still spread through contact, especially if you fail to thoroughly wash your hands after handling contaminated products or surfaces that have come in contact with it. In humans, signs of salmonella poisoning include:

Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving

Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up

Stomach cramps

These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The symptoms somewhat vary in infected pets, who can be carriers even when appearing healthy and infect other animals or humans. Because of this, the FDA suggests that you contact your veterinarian as soon as possible if your dog potentially consumed these products, even if they aren't showing signs of illness. Some symptoms to look for in your dog include:

Lethargy

Diarrhea or bloody diarrhea

Fever

Vomiting

Decreased appetite

Abdominal pain

