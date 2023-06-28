DOGE, SHIB Included in Hong Kong’s HKVAC Index

The Hong Kong Virtual Assets Consortium (HKVAC) has released an index that tracks the 30 biggest crypto assets by market cap, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, amongst others.

HKVAC aims to provide investors and regulators with a reliable point of reference regarding virtual assets' performance and associated risks. The risk rating is determined by the index using a hybrid strategy that combines approaches driven by experts and data, as well as security, liquidity, compliance and governance.

This was first reported by Wu Blockchain. The full list of crypto assets in the index are: WBTC, BTCB, stETH, BCH, LTC, BNB, MATIC, ADA, ATOM, FIL, NEAR, ALGO, ICP, XRP, DOGE, DOT, WTRX, SHIB, TRX, LINK, LEO, XMR, XLM, OKB, LDO, HBAR, VET, QNT, FTM, EOS.

In May 2023, HKVAC was created with the support of Johnny Ng, a lawmaker in Hong Kong, Huobi, KuCoin, and other business leaders. The group is committed to promoting accountability and openness in the market for trading virtual assets and to educating the general public about cryptocurrency investments.