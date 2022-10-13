U.S. markets closed

DogeBeer - New Metaverse Crypto Project

DogeBeer
2 min read

DogeBeer is a Defi platform and crypto beverage company that provides investors with a passive income from product sales, bar licenses, staking, and NFTs.

DogeBeer

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join DogeBeer Presale before it is too late!

Promo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICTn6LkbQoo&feature=emb_title

DogeBeer is a DeFi platform and crypto beverage company that provides investors with a passive income from product sales, bar licenses, staking, and NFTs. Their main goals are to distribute crypto-related beverages globally and integrate bar NFT franchise licenses for new crypto Metaverse projects.

The key success for DogeBeer is the original beer that will be sold at the online store and distributed worldwide. The beer has big potential to become well-known for the interesting components that you can’t find in any other beer. These factors can help the project to bring more organic investors that will find the products at their local shops.

The team is dedicated to making DogeBeer a global brand by:

• Making investments for holders profitable by creating a successful beer business

• Integrating the DogeBeer label, bar licenses, and NFTs in the Metaverse

• DeFi staking pools for earning rewards and generating passive income

The development team members are new Metaverse project experts who have a wide background in WEB3, Blockchain technology, and the beverage business. Also, they are ready to use their skills and experience for project growth.

Tokenomics:

• Total Supply: 420,000,000

• Locked Tokens: 60%

• Public Sale: 17.5%

• Burned Tokens: 15%

• DeFi Platform: 5%

• Pre-seed Sale: 2.5%

• Locked Tokens: 60%

Partnerships:

DogeBeer is focused on building partnerships with new Metaverse projects, strategic partners, and beer manufacturers to increase the exposure of the brand. They make new collaborations with other successful NFT and crypto projects. The team is confident that with the help of partners, they will be able to gain more exposure and attract new investors.

Official links:

Website: https://dogebeer.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/dogebeer/

Audit: https://github.com/cyberscope-io/audits/blob/main/beers/audit.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dogebeers/

For more info visit the links!

Media Details:

Name: DogeBeer
Email: support@dogebeer.io
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com

Attachment


