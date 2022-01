Motley Fool

Elon Musk is at it again, boosting the value of (arguably) his favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) by 13.3% as of 10 a.m. ET. Early reports suggest consumers will only be able to use Dogecoin to buy two items from the Tesla website: a belt buckle made to commemorate Tesla's gigafactory in Texas and a Tesla cyber-truck-themed whistle. At the height of today's Musk-driven spike, Dogecoin moved more than 25% higher immediately following the tweet.