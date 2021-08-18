Dogecoin Foundation Restructures BOD, Includes Buterin and Musk Rep

BeInCrypto –

The Dogecoin Foundation is reinvigorating its board of directors and planning for the future of the cryptocurrency.

After six years, the Dogecoin Foundation announced a “re-establishing” of its advisory board. The foundation is a non-profit organization with the aim to bolster the memecoin through development and advocacy.

The foundation also intends to prevent abuse and fraud, and create a roadmap and system of governance for the future of the Dogecoin community. The official Dogecoin Manifesto lays out the “guiding principles” of the foundation.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto