DogeLabs to Host Dogecoin Nodes for Blockchain Infrastructure Support

AppSwarm Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
Tulsa, OK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced plans to deploy and host Dogecoin nodes at its TulsaLabs facilities.

The Company announced plans to host and deploy several full nodes to provide infrastructure support to the Dogecoin blockchain network at its TulsaLabs facilities.

The main purpose of a blockchain node is to verify the validity of each succeeding batch of network transactions, called blocks.

Blockchain nodes store a complete copy of the distributed ledger and are responsible for the reliability of the stored data. Nodes are used by developers for building blockchain-based applications.

A full node is a program that fully validates transactions and blocks. Almost all full nodes help the Dogecoin network by accepting transactions and blocks from other full nodes, validating those transactions and blocks, and then relaying them to further full nodes.

According to the block explorer, Blockchair, Dogecoin only has around 1,090 nodes worldwide.

Tom Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of DogeLabs, commented, "Contributing nodes to the Doge network provides for faster transactions and more stable blockchain. As a firm focused on supporting the commercial possibilities around the Doge project, we plan to expand opportunities from applications, product integration, and potential mining operations if regulatory feasible. Dogecoin has quickly gone from a silly MEME coin to one many famous names are taking serious, for potential commercial uses, and we want DogeLabs to be part of that movement.”

Developer Network

If you are a blockchain development firm interested in partnering with us, please register to our DogeLabs DevOps network at https://dogelabs.io/contact/

Investment Partners

DogeLabs is seeking investment partners interested in helping back our Doge protocol project https://dogelabs.io/investors/

About DogeLabs

DogeLabs is a blockchain research lab and startup accelerator located in New York City and Tulsa, OK, focused on developing commercial applications around the Doge protocol. https://dogelabs.io/

DogeLabs Telegram channel https://t.me/dogelabs

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm, and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with buying, selling or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:
AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com


