Dogtopia Fetches No. 88 Spot on Entrepreneur's List of Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Leading dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise celebrates ranking after year of milestone openings and signed agreements

PHOENIX, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise, was recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com. The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022. Dogtopia was ranked at No. 88.

"We could not have achieved this accolade without our incredible support team and talented franchise partners, whose teams deliver the highest quality of care to every dog and parent who visits our best-in-class facilities," Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia, said. "The rapid growth we've seen over the last several years would not have been possible without their hard work, compassion, and commitment to the brand."

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The ranking appears in the March/April 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net U.S. and Canada franchise unit growth from July 31, 2021 to July 31, 2022. (Ties are broken based on percentage growth.)

Dogtopia excelled in all areas of growth, including store openings, same-store sales, systemwide revenue, and new franchise agreements. In 2022, the dog daycare provider opened 40 new daycares and secured 114 new franchise agreements. Same-store sales growth rose by 24% and systemwide revenue by 45% from 2021, as the company provided more than 4.2 million daycare experiences to dogs and pet parents throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"Our 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking recognizes the franchise brands with the greatest growth but also highlights the extraordinary momentum in the industry over the past year. After all, growth is what franchising is all about," Entrepreneur's Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso said.

To view Dogtopia in the 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands March 7, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing.

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top-quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

