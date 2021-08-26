New Dohar Receiving Blankets – Organic Swaddles And Baby Sleep Sacks Launched

Malabar Baby, an organic, sustainable, baby products manufacturer has launched a range of natural cotton baby blankets for newborns. Each blanket comes in a muslin pouch, designed for maximum softness and breathability.

The baby product specialist is known for its wide range of stylish and sustainable items, including toys, bedding, and quilts. The expanded collection ensures that customers can secure the right color and design for any milestone occasion or interior design aesthetic.

More information can be found at: https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/stroller-blankets

With the latest product extension, Malabar Baby provides customers with cotton blankets in “Cairo Blue” and “Miami” styles, along with “Seminyak Pink”, “Provence Blue”, and a variety of others. The company was founded by Anjali Harjani, who pursued a passion for creating lifestyle products for babies after having her son.

The premium blankets are made from three layers of natural India cotton voile, with a unique design focusing on softness for babies’ sensitive skin. The company’s products are also versatile enough to be used at home or while traveling.

Comfortable baby blankets are important for receiving newborns from the hospital and keeping babies warm while sleeping. Blankets can also be used during stroller rides to ensure that infants stay cozy and comfortable.

The natural cotton newborn range from Malabar Baby is well suited to give as a gift to new or expecting mothers. The gift-ready products are ideal for baby showers, with a variety of styles to suit any taste. Each dohar receiving blanket comes impeccably wrapped in a reusable cotton pouch that can be repurposed to store socks, diapers and other knick-knacks.

The retailer highlights that their blankets are handcrafted in India, with a block-printed center layer protected by a voile on either side. The design is subtle and chic for the modern mom.

Parents of newborn babies can use these blankets in the delivery room to keep their children snug and warm after birth. Next, they will have an extended period of bonding time together, and here it’s useful to have a warm blanket when the baby falls asleep.

Malabar Baby explains that even once the child grows, their baby blanket serves as a reminder of how small they once were. The products can then become a timeless keepsake for parents to cherish.

A spokesperson for the company states: “The art of block-printing goes through many skilled artisan hands, and we are proud to be a part of preserving this tradition. We are just as passionate about giving back and support Mother’s Choice, a local charity in Hong Kong serving children without families, whose vision it is to see every child in a loving family.”

