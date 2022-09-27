U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,635.09
    -19.95 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,076.35
    -184.46 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,774.66
    -28.27 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.03
    -0.85 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.75
    +1.04 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.00
    +4.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.06 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9590
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9740
    +0.0960 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0703
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8030
    +0.1230 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,448.29
    +428.10 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.44
    -13.70 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Dohmen Company Foundation Names Rachel Roller President and CEO and Commits to Eliminating Diet-Related Disease

·3 min read

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dohmen Company Foundation Chairperson Cynthia LaConte today announced the appointment of Rachel Roller as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation.

Rachel Roller, CEO and President of The Dohmen Company Foundation
Rachel Roller, CEO and President of The Dohmen Company Foundation

"Rachel has devoted her career to improving the health of our community. Her experience as a health system executive and a transformational community health leader combined with her personal commitment to Dohmen's vision of life without diet related disease, makes Rachel the ideal leader to optimize our Foundation's impact," said LaConte.

"It is a great privilege to lead an innovative healthcare organization that had the courage to transform its focus from treatment to prevention," said Roller. "I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of diet-related disease on individuals and families, especially those in greatest need. The healthy food and nutrition education solutions being advanced by the Dohmen Company Foundation are clinically validated as the most efficient and effective preventive health interventions."

Before joining the Foundation, Rachel held several leadership positions, including founding a successful consulting practice dedicated to addressing health disparities, serving as a senior executive for the nation's fifth largest integrated health system, and as a public servant in several leadership capacities. A seasoned healthcare strategist focused on health equity, she has advanced P3 partnerships that have successfully broadened access to health care for economically disadvantaged populations.

Kathy Koshgarian, former President of the Dohmen Company Foundation, has assumed a new leadership role as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Food Benefit Company, as well as Food For Health, a public charity; both of which were created and funded by the Foundation.

LaConte also announced today the bold new vision of the Foundation: 'life without diet-related disease.' According to the federal government, diet quality is now the leading risk factor for death in the U.S. In addition to costing the US economy trillions each year in direct health care spending and lost productivity, it's estimated that nearly 678,000 Americans die annually from preventable, lifestyle related disease1.

"Since 1858, we've been unapologetic about disrupting the status quo in order to improve our nation's health," said LaConte. "The current health system is focused on treatment not prevention. Today, we believe the solution to America's most pressing health risk is surprisingly simple. Its food. The very thing that is making us sick can become our prescription for health," said LaConte.

"The Foundation is committed to investing resources to systemically improve the health of our nation by increasing access to healthy food and nutrition education through our philanthropic enterprise and by strengthening the nutrition ecosystem via our charitable giving," said Roller.

1.Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, "https://vizhub.healthdata.org/gbd-compare/" Center for Science in the Public Interest, 2022, date of access 9/26/22

About the Dohmen Company Foundation

With more than 165 years of healthcare experience, Dohmen has found a way to combine the rigor of business with the heart of philanthropy, becoming the first organization in the nation to transition from a family-owned S-Corporation to a foundation-owned philanthropic enterprise. Today, focused on building community health rather than shareholder wealth, the Dohmen Company Foundation invests in efforts to realize our vision of life without diet-related disease. Dohmen pursues its vision through both its social business (which contributes 100% of its profits to charity) and its charitable giving. For more information, visit dohmencompanyfoundation.org.

Media Contact:
Carole Pfeil
262.623.4054 
cpfeil@dohmen.com

Dohman Company Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Dohmen Company)
Dohman Company Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Dohmen Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dohmen-company-foundation-names-rachel-roller-president-and-ceo-and-commits-to-eliminating-diet-related-disease-301634516.html

SOURCE The Dohmen Company Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • $100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges

    Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation. Peter Coker Sr, 80, Peter Coker Jr, 53, and James Patten, 63, were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a 12-count indictment with securities fraud and conspiracy, while Patten was also charged with wire fraud, money laundering and securities manipulation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Lipocine To Focus On Central Nervous System Conditions; Explores Partnerships For Non-Core Assets

    Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) announced its plans to focus on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders. The company's priority is to advance its endogenous neuroactive steroids (NAS) pipeline. The CNS development portfolio includes LPCN 1154, a fast-acting oral antidepressant for postpartum depression (PPD) with potential for outpatient use; LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy; and additional undisclosed CNS-focused candidates. Lipocine's most advanced NAS candidate is LPCN 1154, a non-invasi

  • Avidity shares fall 23% after announcing partial clinical hold for myotonic dystrophy trial

    Shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc. tumbled 23.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on new enrollment in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial trial evaluating a new treatment for myotonic dystrophy type 1, a progressive neuromuscular disease. Avidity said the partial hold is the result of a serious adverse event reported in one patient. The adverse event "driving the partial hold is currently undisclosed, but we think it i

  • Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Medicare Plan

    With the Annual Enrollment Period Coming Up, Author and Medicare Expert Ari Parker Shares His Top Tips for Navigating Medicare Decisions

  • Spectrum (SPPI) Down as FDA Panel Votes Against NSCLC Drug

    The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes against Spectrum's (SPPI) poziotinib for treating non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations. Stock down.

  • This Big Pharma Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently ticked higher in response to encouraging words from a Wall Street analyst who follows the pharmaceutical industry. Colin Bristow at UBS, an investment bank, thinks this is the most attractive pharma stock you can buy right now. Is Bristow right about Eli Lilly?

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Is Now a Good Time to Invest In Psychedelics Stocks?

    It's risky, and you'll need to wait a while for a payoff, assuming the stars align for there to be one.

  • Canada to scrap mask mandate on planes, joining Japan, Hong Kong and U.A.E. in lifting COVID restrictions

    The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on airplanes to guard against COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.

  • Oracle to pay about $23 million to resolve a second SEC bribery case

    Oracle Corp will pay about $23 million to resolve charges its units in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and India used slush funds to bribe foreign officials in order to win business, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday. The case covered alleged wrongdoing from 2014 to 2019, and is the second time the SEC charged Oracle with violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), an anti-bribery law. According to the regulator, Oracle's Turkey and UAE units also used slush funds to pay for foreign officials to attend technology conferences in violation of Oracle policies.

  • What path is Hurricane Ian taking?

    Ian expected to slow down and widen as it crosses Gulf of Mexico on way to Florida

  • Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC

    Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce. According to the EEOC, Fry suggested that the lack of millennials was a problem, and the Indianapolis-based company would target 40% "Early Career" hiring.

  • Lowering Your Cholesterol | Morning Blend

    High cholesterol is a serious health concern that affects more than 94 million adults in the United States, according to the CDC. In fact, major complications like heart disease, stroke, and death can happen if left untreated.

  • ‘Would-be robber’ left baffled when store clerk pulls his own gun, Florida cops say

    Video shows the suspect fumbled to explain his shotgun.

  • LyondellBasell shakes up business units, names new leadership

    The changes, effective Oct. 1, are intended to "increase value from existing assets and targeted growth opportunities while accelerating the development of our circular and low carbon solutions to meet increasing market demand," the company said Sept. 27.

  • The best foods to eat for super healthy skin

    If you're looking for the secret to younger and healthier looking skin, you might want to start with your diet. It's common knowledge that the more hydrated you keep your body, the more likely you are to have clear and glowing skin - but what about the food we eat?

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • Faraday Future resolves dispute with shareholder, may cut jobs

    Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said it has resolved a dispute with its largest shareholder over company governance and may reduce its workforce despite finding $100 million financing to help continue production of its FF 91 vehicle. Faraday didn’t say how many jobs it would cut. In addition, Faraday said it has reached an agreement with its largest shareholder, FFT Top, that will resolve a months-long governance dispute.