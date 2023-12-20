Costco, Amazon & Walmart Holiday Returns: Mark These Dates On Your Calendar Now To Keep Your Savings

Ivanko_Brnjakovic / iStock.com

With the holidays and holiday sales upon us, it’s smart to start your shopping early. The only downside? Return policies. If you decide to get ahead on your holiday expenses, you should get familiar with your favorite store’s return policies. Make sure to read the fine print since return policies can change by location. And gift receipts, when available, are always a good idea to get. Keep reading to get an in-depth look at specific stores and their policies.

Amazon

Most items purchased on Amazon.com can be returned within 30 days of delivery. While most third-party sellers follow Amazon’s return policy, some sellers have set their own rules.

Apple Store

The Apple Store’s standard return policy is among the strictest. You have just 14 days to return most items, which must have been purchased straight from Apple, either online or at an Apple Store. Anything you’re returning must have all the cords, adapters and paperwork it came with.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers a return policy of 15 days for most products, or 60 days for Best Buy Totaltech members. For activatable devices, the return period is 14 days for all customers. The exception is Verizon activatable items, which have a 30-day return allowance.

Bloomingdale’s

You’ll have 90 days to return most Bloomingdale’s purchases for a refund, as long as your purchase is still in saleable condition. The final offer items cannot be returned or exchanged. Some departments, such as designer apparel, have special return policies.

Costco

Costco maintains an open return policy year-round, allowing members an unlimited window in which to return their items for the purchase price. Exceptions to the policy include:

Electronics and major appliances: Returns must be done within 90 days. Warranty help is also available.

Diamonds: Any gems over 1 carat must be examined by a Costco gemologist before a refund, in the form of a jewelry credit memo, is offered.

Special Orders: No refunds unless there is a warranty or specification failure issue.

Home Depot

Most new, unopened merchandise can be returned within 90 days of purchase unless noted in the return policy exceptions. Furniture, area rugs, gas-powered equipment and tractors, generators and consumer electronics must be returned within 30 days. If you paid with a Home Depot credit card, the standard 90-day return policy is extended to a full year.

Kohl’s

The Kohl’s Return Policy allows you to return most merchandise purchased in-store and Kohls.com for up to 180 days after the original purchase date, with or without a receipt. The exceptions include premium electronics and watches, which must be returned within 30 days of purchase with the original packaging. A receipt, or being able to look up the purchase on your Kohl’s card, is required for those items.

Lowe’s

Most new, unused merchandise can be refunded or exchanged with proof of purchase within 90 days of the original purchase date. Exceptions include major appliances, water heaters and electronics, which have a shorter return period. Holiday Items must be returned on or before the day of the holiday (e.g., Christmas). Items purchased after the holiday are final sales, and no returns will be accepted.

Macy’s

Macy’s will accept most items for return within 30 days of purchase. All goods much have the tags that were attached at time of purchase and be in original, saleable condition. If the item is on a gift registry, you can return it within 90 days from the event date. Following the holiday return policy from the previous year, Macy’s allows a 90-day return window for purchases made on or after Oct. 2. This policy remains in effect until Jan. 31, 2024.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom says it handles returns on a case-by-case basis and applies refunds to the tender with which returned items were purchased. “If we choose to provide a refund and no record of sale is available, we’ll ask for personal identification and a refund will be provided at the current price on a Nordstrom Gift Card,” the policy reads.

Target

Target will accept for a refund or exchange most unopened items in new condition within 90 days of purchase. If you pay with your RedCard debit or credit card, you will have an additional 30 days to make your return. There are exceptions, however.

These items have a shorter period to make a return or exchange:

All Apple products (excluding mobile phones): 15 days

Electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple products): 30 days

Mobile phones: 14 days

Walmart

This October, Walmart is introducing its “no concerns” return policy in time for the holidays. Under its holiday guarantee, Walmart will accept items purchased on or after Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 for return through Jan. 31, 2024. That includes electronics and Marketplace items. As a bonus, you can return items curbside, and Walmart+ members can schedule an at-home return from select stores.

Yael Bizouati-Kennedy contributed to the reporting for this article.

