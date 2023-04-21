Doing some spring planting? Here's how to save on mulch and how to get it for free

Spring has sprung - and so have the weeds. The time to mulch has arrived.

Gardening experienced a boom during the pandemic as Americans looked for new hobbies. And last year, the number of U.S. households that participated in one or more lawn and garden activities surpassed 100 million for the first time, according to the 2022 National Gardening Survey.

If you're among home gardeners spreading mulch in your garden or flower beds , you might be looking for ways to cut costs, especially if you have a large area to cover.

Here are a few tips on how to save on mulch at the store and how you can get some for free.

What is the purpose of mulch?

Mulch is a material spread over the surface of soil that protects plant roots, reduces weeds and stabilizes soil temperature.

"Mulch is the easiest way to improve your soil, protect your plants and make your property look good," said Kate Russell, of the gardening blog The Daily Garden.

You can find different types of organic mulches such as bark and wood, and you can use tree trimmings as mulch (more on that later).

Too much mulch, however, can cause problems as the plant may suffocate and die, according to the University of Maryland Extension. You can read more about how to mulch here.

Get free mulch

An easy way to save money is by asking for tree trimmings from your local arborists.

Call your local tree trimmers to ask for mulch deliveries and they will likely bring wood chips to your home in order to avoid the fees they would otherwise have to pay to dispose of the load, Russell said.

If you decide to go this route, just make sure to look out for diseased plants and trash when the load is delivered to your home.

"Most of the time, tree trimmers are very honest and very helpful and very glad to get rid of what they would have to pay to dispose of," Russell, author of the book "Stop Wasting Your Yard!", said.

Buy mulch on sale

Retailers like Lowe’s and Home Depot have spring sales with discounts on mulch and other gardening products.

If you're looking to decorate your yard with mulch, store-bought mulch will likely be more aesthetically pleasing than tree trimmings.

"The store-bought mulch pieces are smaller and more uniform," Russell said. "It doesn't look quite so rustic."

Look for the best price

If you miss the sales, you can still find mulch for a good price.

The Krazy Coupon Lady shopping site recommends calculating the cost per cubic foot to make sure you're getting the best deal and to try to avoid paying more than $1.50 per cubic foot.

