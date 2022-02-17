U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

DoiT and AMD Help Google Cloud Customers Reduce Cloud Costs, Benchmark Compute Performance and Automate Cloud Management

DoiT International
·3 min read
Image
Image

Industry collaboration brings together comprehensive cloud cost management and savings for instant compute gains

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoiT International (DoiT), a global multicloud software and managed service provider (MSP), and AMD today announced their collaboration on a program to help Google Cloud customers maximize performance, cost and security of their compute workloads. DoiT and AMD will provide expert technical consulting to help customers identify the right workloads for a benchmark comparison on AMD EPYC™ processors, so customers can achieve the best performance gains possible and optimize cloud spend and management.

Together, DoiT and AMD are providing Google Cloud customers with the industry's best available tools, technology and technical expertise to ensure compute workloads are finely tuned for performance, cost and longevity. Benefits to customers include workload performance benchmark analysis, expert technical consulting and access to DoiT's advanced technology suite of solutions, most notably its technology portfolio and FlexSave offering - all free of charge for DoiT customers.

DoiT and AMD are providing Google Cloud customers with workload benchmark analysis on AMD EPYC™ processors. These processors power N2D, C2D and Tau T2D VMs, which are perfect for general-purpose, HPC and scale-out workloads. Google Cloud VM's leverage the scalability and leading technology of AMD processors and are designed for today's critical workloads.

Nimret Sandhu, Director of Technical Cloud Operations at Zonar Systems, said: "Zonar appreciates DoiT's support and technology for the best possible ROI in cloud FinTech spend. DoiT has provided the technology and professional expertise for solving our complex cloud challenges."

Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Cloud Business, AMD, said: "AMD EPYC processors deliver leading price-performance, scalability, and security for a variety of Google Cloud customers. We are excited to collaborate with DoiT to allow more customers to test and optimize on the latest Google Cloud technology based on AMD EPYC processors, improving performance and maximizing their cloud adoption costs."

Thousands of customers worldwide rely on DoiT because of its intelligent technology portfolio that simplifies and automates cloud use, alongside focused, expert consultancy and unlimited technical support — all at no extra cost to customers. DoiT's robust software allows customers to quickly realize cloud cost savings, solve challenging cloud issues like maintaining governance and compliance, and avoid cloud billing surprises. Its FlexSave solution completely automates the management of Google Cloud CUDs, so companies can maximize savings without compute commitments and eliminate their manual work managing the CUD process.

Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO of DoiT International said: "For more than a decade we've worked alongside digitally savvy customers of all sizes, all struggling with the fundamental challenge of improving performance without inflating cloud cost. This collaboration will combine what AMD and DoiT do best and deliver tangible, meaningful results for customers. We are proud to partner with AMD and optimistic that together we can better enable customers to reach their goals with the cloud."

About DoiT

DoiT International provides intelligent technology to simplify and automate public cloud use, alongside expert consultancy and unlimited technical support for digitally savvy companies. An award-winning strategic partner of Google Cloud and AWS, DoiT operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit doit-intl.com.

For press inquiries, please contact press@doit-intl.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • 3 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    Cloud computing services are completely reshaping the IT industry. According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud will increase some 16% and home in on the $500 billion mark in 2022. To facilitate all these new software services, though, new infrastructure needs to be built.

  • Why Ericsson Stock Tanked 14% Today

    Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), or simply Ericsson, were down 14% today as of 12:25 p.m. ET. The Swedish networking and telecom equipment company said it may have inadvertently funded the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq in 2019. This announcement comes about a week after Ericsson said it had received inquiries from media outlets regarding its sales in Iraq, and that it would be reviewing a previous internal investigation it conducted in 2019 and would compare findings with that presented to it from external sources.

  • Dogecoin Core Developer Ross Nicoll to Step Away

    Ross Nicoll, a core developer of the meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin, is to step away from the project citing "overwhelming" stress and a potential conflict of interest.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • Bionic eyes: Obsolete tech leaves patients in the dark

    The retinal-implant manufacturer has shifted its focus, leaving users with little or no support.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • 3G Shutdown: 6 Things You Need to Update & How Much It May Cost

    The shutdown of 3G networks won't just impact your old phone. You may need to replace or update other devices, such as certain medical devices, tablets, smartwatches, vehicle SOS services, home...

  • JPMorgan, Toshiba, Ciena find new way to protect blockchain with quantum network

    A team of quantum computing engineers from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Toshiba Corp and Ciena Corp say they have successfully shown that a powerful, newly-developed encryption network can be used to protect communications on the blockchain, according to a paper published Thursday. The group of researchers say it is the first time that a quantum key distribution (QKD) network, a super-secure two-way communication network powered by quantum physics, has been tested as a way to protect the blockchain from quantum computing attacks.

  • Google data tracking changes: What it means for consumers and other companies

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discuss the Google data tracking changes.

  • Millions to pay an extra £43 a year as Sky hikes prices

    Millions of Sky customers will pay an extra £43 a year as the company hikes its broadband and TV bills from April.

  • Subskribe revamps quote-to-revenue approach for new ‘post-subscription SaaS’ world

    Take a look at most subscription-based SaaS pricing strategies and they will often have a free version for a certain number of seats, a pro version for a larger set of seats and an enterprise version for large companies. The company was started in 2020 by Durga Pandey, who previously worked at Google, started the company with former Zuora engineering director Yibin Guo and former Okta senior director of business technology Prakash Raina. “In the last 10 years, the SaaS model has changed a lot and is similar to what a Netflix subscription would be, but is still sold like a cell phone plan that offers $40 per month for 400 minutes.”

  • Tel-Aviv based quantum computer software startup Classiq raises $33 million

    Quantum computer software startup Classiq based in Tel-Aviv said on Thursday it raised $33 million from the investment arms of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and other investors. While the promise of a world-changing quantum computer is still years away, the last year has seen several quantum computer companies go public on the stock market, and many new players, hardware and software, have been coming out of the research labs and getting venture capital funding. Quantum computers use the phenomena of quantum mechanics and hope to eventually operate millions of times faster than today’s advanced supercomputers.

  • The Morning After: The billion-dollar bitcoin launderers are getting another documentary

    Today’s tech headlines: Uber will let you see how many one- and five-star ratings you get, Forbes plans a show and documentary about the bitcoin laundering scandal, Telecoms giant Ericsson may have paid ISIS for access to Iraq.

  • Ethereum Network Growing At a Pace of 1.53M Addresses Per Month

    Ethereum addresses have seen a steady rise since last year, however, on-chain metrics like active addresses and whale stats present a worrisome picture.

  • Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

    Lithium-sulfur discovery could triple range of electric cars and improve longevity of smartphones

  • Google's Chrome OS Flex can turn your old laptop into a Chromebook

    Today we're getting our first look at Chrome OS Flex, an easy way to turn old PCs and Macs into Chromebooks.

  • Following acquisition by Bowery, Traptic’s strawberry-picking robotics pivot to vertical farming

    The company’s combination of picking and vision system were enough to land it a healthy $8.4 million raise last year, as it deployed its autonomous bots on California farms through a per-pound pricing system. Last Friday, New York-based vertical farming company Bowery closed its acquisition of Traptic for an undisclosed sum. Traptic's Lewis Anderson speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on October 04, 2019 in San Francisco, California.