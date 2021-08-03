U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.44
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3918
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9980
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,441.48
    -982.51 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

DoJ considering lawsuit to block UnitedHealth bid for Change Healthcare - The Information

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a UnitedHealth Group health insurance card in a wallet

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is weighing a possible lawsuit to block UnitedHealth Group's nearly $8 billion deal to acquire health care analytics and technology vendor Change Healthcare, the Information reported on Tuesday.

UnitedHealth agreed to buy Change Healthcare in January for $7.84 billion in an all-cash deal. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

The DoJ in recent weeks has reached out to private attorneys outside the department about possibly leading the litigation to block the deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Former top U.S. prosecutor in New York took lead on Cuomo probe

    For her five-month probe of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, state Attorney General Letitia James tapped a former top federal prosecutor at one of Manhattan's white-shoe law firms and a lawyer known for working on employment and discrimination cases. The investigation, which found on Tuesday that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law and created a climate of fear within his office, was led by Joon Kim, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, along with partner Anne Clark of Vladeck, Raskin & Clark. Kim joined the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan in 2013 and rose to become the deputy U.S. attorney under Preet Bharara.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower ahead of more earnings, jobs data

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Tuesday evening after closing higher during the regular trading day, with investors' optimism over rebounding corporate earnings helping counterbalance ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

  • CDC Issues New Eviction Moratorium After Liberal Criticism

    (Bloomberg) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban evictions in areas of the country with substantial and high transmission of coronavirus on Tuesday, after a firestorm of criticism from Democrats following the lapse of a previous moratorium on Saturday.“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Wa

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • U.K. Considers Blocking Nvidia Takeover of Arm Over Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is considering blocking a takeover of Arm Ltd. by Nvidia Corp. due to potential risks to national security, according to people familiar with the discussions.Nvidia, the biggest U.S. chip company by market capitalization, announced in September a $40 billion deal to acquire Arm -- currently owned by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. -- as part of a push to spread its reach in the surging market for semiconductors.In April, U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden ask

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • Why Shares of Immunovant Are Down Almost 10% This Afternoon

    An analyst at Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) this morning after its former parent -- Roivant Sciences -- upped its stake in the company with a $200 million investment. Earlier this year, Roivant had said it intended to make an outright purchase of Immunovant. After spinning it out through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2019, it appeared Roivant would bring Immunovant's drug for autoimmune conditions back in-house.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Tyson Foods, once riddled with Covid-19, is now requiring vaccinations

    Tyson Foods, one of the largest meat packing companies in the US, says it is aiming to vaccinate all of its 120,000 workers, both at its processing plants and corporate office, by Nov. 1. As Covid-19 variants continue to spread, Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said the decision was made to protect the safety of Tyson’s workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported. “We did not take this decision lightly,” King wrote in a memo to employees.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Marvell to Acquire Networking Chip Start-Up Innovium for $1.1 Billion

    Marvell's deal for the networking chip start-up could give it a larger role in the complex and fast-growing world of data centers.

  • Why Klarna CEO was 'surprised' by Square's acquisition of Afterpay

    Square has announced it will acquire Afterpay in a $29 billion deal. Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.