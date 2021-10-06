U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

DOJ to Launch National Crypto Enforcement Team: Report

Cheyenne Ligon
·1 min read

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a new crypto crime-fighting team, the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, according to a report from Reuters.

  • In a speech at the Aspen Cyber Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the formation of the new team, which will be composed of anti-money laundering professionals and cybersecurity experts.

  • The team will focus on helping the DOJ better protect consumers from online financial crime, according to the Reuters article.

  • “Cryptocurrency exchanges want to be the banks of the future, well we need to make sure that folks can have confidence when they’re using these systems and we need to be poised to root out abuse,” Reuters quoted Monaco as saying. “The point is to protect consumers.”

  • The DOJ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.




