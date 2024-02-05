DOJ Launches Probe Into ADM Over Its Accounting Practices

(Bloomberg) -- The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has launched an investigation into the accounting practices at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The probe is focused on the company’s nutrition business, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential information. Shares of the crop trader fell as much as 4.8% in New York trading.

ADM shook the commodity world last month after it suspended Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar and cut its earnings outlook pending an inquiry into its accounting practices prompted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nutrition was Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano’s bet for future growth. ADM expanded the business with its $3 billion purchase of European natural ingredient maker Wild Flavors a decade ago, its biggest-ever acquisition. But profits have so far failed to live up to initial expectations due to weak demand, including for plant-based food. While nutrition is still a small part of ADM’s business, it played an outsized role in executive bonuses.

Read More: ADM Unit Being Probed Helped Make Leaders Over $70 Million

In a memo late last month, Luciano said the transactions under investigation wouldn’t significantly impact the crop trader’s earnings. Still, ADM has lost nearly $8 billion in market value since the probe became public.

An ADM spokesman declined to comment on the DOJ investigation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.