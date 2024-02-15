DOJ probe finds nearly 200 federal prison suicides preventable

More than half of deaths in federal prisons over the course of eight years were suicides — and many of those could’ve been prevented, a scathing new report released Thursday by a Justice Department watchdog has found.

After assessing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of inmates in federal prisons from 2014 through 2021, watchdog investigators found “several operational and managerial deficiencies, which created unsafe conditions prior to and at the time of a number of these deaths,” according to the 111-page report.

The assessment focused on 344 inmate deaths at the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) during those eight years. Of those, 187 were suicides, which the report called a “significant area for the BOP” — deaths that could’ve been mitigated “through compliance with existing policies.”

Even though several BOP policies already in place could help staff mitigate certain risks associated with inmate suicide, the report found that “a combination of recurring policy violations and operational failures” contributed to those deaths.

Such systemic failures, which have contributed to high-profile deaths such as sex-offender financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, may have also contributed to the death of many others under BOP care.

According to the report, deficiencies in the completion of inmate assessments by staff have prevented some institutions from “adequately identifying and proactively addressing inmate suicide risks.”

Additionally, even though the bureau has recommended against single-celling, “noting that it increases the risk of inmate suicide,” more than half of those who died by suicide were either housed alone in a cell or were in solitary confinement at the time of their death.

The investigation, led by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, also found that some staff members didn’t coordinate efforts across different departments “to provide necessary treatment or follow-up with inmates in distress,” or even failed to participate in mock drills that could prepare them to respond to a potential suicide — even though current BOP policies already direct institutions to train staff on identifying signs inmates are having suicidal thoughts.

In more than one-third of suicides, staff didn’t sufficiently conduct required checks on inmates — the same issue that led to Eptsein’s suicide in 2019.

“These deficiencies helped foster conditions in which inmates were able to advance their suicidal ideations and created increased opportunities for them to die by suicide,” the report noted.