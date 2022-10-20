Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q4 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Dolby Laboratories

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal 2022 after the close of regular trading on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q4 fiscal 2022 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com/ or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or dialing +1-929-526-1599 for international callers), and entering confirmation code 357413.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 17, 2022, until 11:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 24, 2022 (2:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 25, 2022), by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (international callers can access the replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658) and entering the confirmation code 258585. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, http://investor.dolby.com.

