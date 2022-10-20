U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q4 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Dolby Laboratories
·2 min read
Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal 2022 after the close of regular trading on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q4 fiscal 2022 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com/ or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or dialing +1-929-526-1599 for international callers), and entering confirmation code 357413.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 17, 2022, until 11:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 24, 2022 (2:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 25, 2022), by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (international callers can access the replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658) and entering the confirmation code 258585. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DLB-F

Investor Contact:
Maggie O’Donnell
Dolby Laboratories
914-267-7390
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com


