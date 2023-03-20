DolCas Biotech and Clear Within Team Up for Beauty-from-Within Supplement

Clear Within selects Curcugen® turmeric extract as key ingredient for its nutricosmetic

LANDING, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DolCas Biotech, LLC and its concentrated turmeric extract , Curcugen®, have been selected by nutritional supplement company, Clear Within, for its vegan nutricosmetic. Clear Within was seeking to upgrade and reformulate Clear Within, its product for clear skin from the inside out.

Clear Within is designed for adults of all ages who want to take care of their skin without harming animals. Each bottle contains 60 veggie capsules, with vitamins and nutrients that have been widely tested and studied to help improve skin quality. The product is sold in health shops and online.

When seeking nutricosmetics, consumers may have a number of clear-skin goals. The American Academy of Dermatology reports that acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually.

Clear Within conducted an intensive evaluation of turmeric extracts as the key ingredient of Clear Within. The main bioactive in turmeric is curcumin, known for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties and its ability to address microbial imbalances and oxidative stress.

Curcumin is becoming much more popular in nutritional supplements. According to Innova Market Insights, launch activity of supplements with curcumin ingredients saw a year-to-year growth of 12.6% over the last 5 years (CAGR 2018-2022). Furthermore, in skin health (beauty from within), curcumin had a 14% share, with the second highest growth in the top 10 positionings, with a CAGR of 39.5%.

A Mordor Intelligence report forecasts that the entire curcumin market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 12.5% through 2028. Mordor Intelligence predicts that the anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation properties of curcumin, among others, are expected to drive market growth.

Clear Within ultimately chose Curcugen for the reformulation of its beauty-from-within supplement for a number of pivotal reasons. "Most profound was that Curcugen boosted the bioavailability of free curcumin in our formula 39-fold," says Arrad Rahgoshay Founder and CEO of Clear Within. "Curcugen eliminated our need to include other non-active ingredients in our formulation and freed up space in our capsules. We seized this opportunity to pack in more actives, such as detox botanical, milk thistle, and the mineral integral to skin and hormone support, zinc."

In vetting Curcugen, Clear Within discovered that Curcugen had been comprehensively safety-vetted, evaluated in scientific study, peer reviewed and published. These qualifications stood out in contrast to other skin solutions, some of which caused side effects.

As part of its nutrient-dense profile of the over 200 complementary compounds, Curcugen features an array of essential oils, including antimicrobial oils. "Its naturally occurring polar-type resins and polysaccharides boost curcumin bioavailability," states Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for DolCas Biotech. "DolCas has created Curcugen to be among the top most-concentrated, yet full-spectrum turmeric ingredients on the market."

Curcugen is designed for a variety of formulations – for traditional applications as well as novel foods and beverages. Palate-friendly Curcugen does not need masking and requires only minimal flavoring.

"DolCas customers appreciate that Curcugen is purely plant-based, non-GMO and free from additives, synthetic and non-turmeric bioenhancers, and soy – for consumers with dietary sensitivities. These clean-label properties also appeal to people who make purchasing decisions based on products' social and ethical impact." continues Jackson-Michel.

Curcugen is manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility. The DolCas enterprise also includes an encapsulation and packaging service division. "Our vertical integration makes manufacturing more convenient and cost effective. This production streamlining also promotes our mission of sustainability to minimize our environmental impact," remarks KG Rao, President of DolCas.

"Curcugen is a great new twist on turmeric. It offers the ideal synergy with our blended botanicals and nutrients for Clear Within, which is designed for skin health." concludes Rahgoshay.

