DOLE PACKAGED FOODS, LLC UNVEILS EIGHT NEW FRUIT-FORWARD PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST 2023

·4 min read

Get the first taste of new frozen treats, drinks, snacks and supplements at Natural Products Expo West

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is unveiling a new lineup of fruit-forward product innovations across its portfolio including – Snacks, Beverages, Ingredients, and Frozen Treats – at Natural Products Expo West, the world's largest natural, organic and healthy products trade show, from March 7-11, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. In addition to wholesome, delicious product line expansions, Dole is diving into new categories like Dry Snacks and introducing a new brand, the Secret Nature of Fruit®, with products in the Supplement and Probiotic Sodas categories to satisfy consumers' desires for more wholesome options.

Dole Wiggles

Dole's new products were developed with the Dole Promise  – which aims to bring access to good nutrition to 1 billion people and move towards zero processed sugar in all Dole products by 2025 – in mind. The new products are just one piece of the company's overall transformation into a purpose-led nutrition and wellness company. While working to improve access to nutritious options for consumers, Dole is also helping to reduce food waste and utilizing more sustainable production methods. These practices reaffirm Dole's commitment to putting people and the planet at the heart of everything it does.

"Over the last year, we've been hard at work developing a slate of new fruit-forward products that put nutrition and wellness at the forefront. Fruit is critical to support a balanced diet, and so many people don't get enough of it. Our new products deliver fruit in a delicious and convenient way that supports wellness from the inside out," shared Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, USA, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "It's all part of our mission to deliver high-quality fruit products to consumers, and we're so excited to offer a sneak peek at Expo West!"

New Product Lines

  • DOLE WigglesTM Fruit Juice Gels: Crafted with 100% fruit juice, no added sugar, and an excellent source of Vitamin C, DOLE Wiggles comes in three bright, fruit-forward flavors: Strawberry, Orange and Cherry.

  • DOLE Good CrunchTM Fruit Bites: A sustainably made dried fruit snack bursting with flavor and a unique craveable crunch in three varieties: Pineapple, Pineapple with Chili and Banana.

  • DOLE Whip® Frozen Treat: A better-for-you dessert with a creamy texture and made with real fruit, available in three rich flavors: Pineapple, Mango, and Strawberry.

  • DOLE Energy DelightTM Fruit Juice Drink: Made with 50% real fruit juice, green tea and B Vitamins to provide immunity support, DOLE Energy Delight will be available in two flavors: Mango Strawberry and Citrus Sunrise.

  • DOLE Digestive BlissTM Fruit Juice Drink: A delicious taste of the tropics with plant-based macronutrients that promote gut health and support immunity, DOLE Digestive Bliss Fruit Juice Drink can be sipped in two flavors: Pineapple Banana and Tropical Passion.

  • DOLE Light Pineapple Juice Drink: A freshly pressed pineapple taste with 60% less sugar and calories than DOLE 100% Pineapple Juice. With no added sugars, DOLE Light is an excellent source of Vitamin C for immunity support.

In addition to these new product lines, Dole launched The Secret Nature of Fruit®, a brand that harnesses the hidden secrets of fruit to deliver nutritious ingredients to help support your body.

  • Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews: These chews utilize the distilled power of real fruits, plants and herbs for an effective daily boost of nutrition. Each blend is expertly curated to support a specific area: Immunity, Beauty, Focus, and Energy.

  • Probiotic Fruit Sodas: Soda powered by 15% fruit juice and 2 billion live probiotics to support a happy, healthy gut – available later this year in four flavors: Tropical Passionfruit, Refreshing Peach, Spiced Pineapple, and Mixed Berry. 1

If you're attending Expo West, swing by Dole's booth (#359 in Hall A) to sample new products and talk with a team member. For more information about Dole's products, visit dolesunshine.com.

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen and Functional Supplements. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

1 2 billion CFU Bacillus Colagulans probiotic cultures at the time of processing

Media Contact:
Hannah Robbins
hrobbins@peppercomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dole-packaged-foods-llc-unveils-eight-new-fruit-forward-product-innovations-at-natural-products-expo-west-2023-301762949.html

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

