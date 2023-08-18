Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 17, 2023

Operator: Welcome to the Dole Plc Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's conference is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. At this time, all participants are in listen-mode only. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations with Dole Plc, James O'Regan. You may now start the conference.

James O'Regan: Thank you, Ellie. Welcome everybody and thank you for taking the time to join our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Executive Officer, Rory Byrne; our Chief Operating Officer, Johan Linden, and our Chief Financial Officer, Jacinta Devine. During this call, we will be referring to presentation slides, supplemental remarks, and these along with our earnings release and other related materials are available on the Investor Relations section of the Dole Plc website. Please note our remarks today will include certain forward-looking statements within the provisions of the federal securities Safe Harbor laws. These reflect circumstances at the time they are made and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied due to a wide range of factors, including those set forth in our SEC filings and press releases. Information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures may be found in our press release, which also includes a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. With that, I'm pleased to turn today's call over to Rory.

Rory Byrne: Thank you, James, and welcome, everybody, and thank you all for joining us today as we discuss our second quarter results. So firstly turning to slide six and the financial highlights for the second quarter. While following on from a good performance in the first quarter, we're very pleased to report that our second quarter performance was equally strong. We delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, driven by strong performances in our Fresh Fruit and Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA segments. Group revenue increased by 4.4% driven by higher pricing. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.7% to $123 million achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.7% compared to 5.5% in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased due to higher interest expense.

While we continue to work through the regulatory process for the planned sale of the vegetables business, I'm also pleased to note that on an underlying basis, this division has continued to sustain the improved performance we saw in the first quarter despite a challenging operating environment. Now turning to slide eight for our operational highlights. In our Fresh Fruit segment, we delivered a very strong results in Q2 driven by a significantly improved performance in our European operations and in our non-core markets offset in part by the anticipated decline in commercial cargo profitability. As I noted on our last call, 2022 was a challenging year in Europe as we could not quickly pass on significant cost increases to customers due to instability in the market place following the start of the Ukraine war.

Supply chain disruption was more prevalent in non-core markets in second quarter of 2022 where significant market oversupply led to excess food moving into these markets of low prices. We are pleased with a healthier supply and demand balance in the first half of the year has both allowed for a better pricing environment in Europe and much improved selling conditions in non-core markets. However, it remains a challenge to continue to push pricing further to offset some of the inflationary pressures we have based in Europe. North America, our operations continued to perform well, despite intense competition in the marketplace. We were pleased to launch our Dole Golden Selection Pineapple in the quarter, which was very well received by our customers and provides a strong base for further planned innovation within this category.

As always, supply and demand dynamics in the banana market remain an important variable as we look out into the second half of 2023. Overall, we continue to see a good balance between supply and demand tampered by an ongoing volatile macro environment. The onset of El Nino climatic conditions can also have an impact on production. However, we believe that with our diverse sourcing base and our advanced farming practices that we are well placed to deal with any challenges to go-to margin. Our Diversified EMEA segment has continued its good momentum in 2023 delivering another quarter of strong EBITDA growth. Inflationary-driven price increases are continuing to allow for good revenue growth across our markets. However, volumes remain impacted in certain markets, markets as pricing has increased.

We're managing our cost base while on placing a strong focus on driving synergies across the segment and also taking advantage of bolt-on acquisition opportunities to support our growth plans. As anticipated in our Q1 call, we began to see improving FX comparison in second quarter after a challenging headwind from FX translation over the last 12 months. Well, Q2 '23 exchange rates remain broadly in line with Q2 '22. We are now beginning to see more favorable comparisons for the second half of the year. Our Diversified Americas Rest of World segment has had a slow start to 2023 predominantly due to lower volumes across the segment and challenges faced in the berries category. Despite these challenges, our overall performance has remained satisfactory as we continued to see good performance in the North American potato and onions categories as well as seeing the benefit of some of the additional investments we made to support this segment.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we remain confident that the division will deliver a stronger second half than in 2022. With that I'll hand you over to Jacinta to take up the financial review.

Jacinta Devine: Thank you, Rory and good day, everyone. Turning to the group results on slide 10. We delivered a strong result in the second quarter with revenue increasing $90 million or 4.4% on a like-for-like basis, the increase was 3.8%. Adjusted EBITDA increased $11 million or 9.7% to $122.7 million with the increase driven by a strong performance in Fresh Fruit and Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA offset by a decrease in Diversified Fresh Produce Americas and Rest of World. On a like-for-like basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 9.2%. For the first half of the year, we have now delivered $223 million of adjusted EBITDA from $4.1 billion of revenue. Income from continuing operations increased to $63.7 million from $59.6 million and net income increased to $52.3 million from $48.4 million.

Adjusted net income decreased $4.1 million to $48.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.51 in the quarter compared to $52.4 million and $0.55 in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted net income was driven by an increase in interest expense, partially offset by the strong adjusted EBITDA performance. As Rory mentioned, the Fresh Vegetable division's underlying performance has improved. However, the current period was impacted by non-recurring costs and the cessation of depreciation and amortization due to the assets held for sale reclassification. Now turning to the divisional updates for our continuing operations and starting with Fresh Fruit on slide 12. The Fresh Fruit division delivered another strong results in the second quarter.

Revenue increased 4.1% driven primarily by higher bananas and pineapple pricing. Volumes of bananas sold increased on a world-wide basis, whereas pineapple volumes were lower. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.9% compared to the second quarter of 2022 driven by revenue growth, which offset higher sourcing costs and higher costs of shipping packaging and handling as well as lower commercial cargo activity. Turning to Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA on slide 13. This division also performed strongly in the quarter with reported revenue increasing 7.7% driven by higher pricing. On a like-for-like basis, primarily adjusting for $16 million increased revenue from bolt-on acquisitions as well as a $1 million negative impact from foreign currency retranslation, revenue increased 6%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.8% and on a like-for-like basis, the increase was 10%. There was a strong performance across the segment with our Spanish, Dutch, Czech and Irish businesses performing particularly well. Finally, Diversified Fresh Produce Americas and Rest of World on slide 14. Due to lower volumes across the segment arising from our export strategy for 2023, as well as challenges faced in the berries category, revenue decreased 6.8% year-on-year. Partially offsetting these factors was continued strong performance for potatoes and onions in North America. Adjusted EBITDA for this division decreased by 16.4%. Turning to slide 15 to discuss our capital allocation and leverage. Capital allocation and managing our leverage remains a key focus for the group.

We are pleased that at the end of the quarter, our leverage was 2.6 times. The reduction in leverage from the first quarter was driven by strong adjusted EBITDA performance and good management of our working capital across the group. Following a similar trend to Q1, interest expense has increased approximately $9 million year-over-year to $19.8 million following the rise in interest rates over the past 12 months. For the full year, we are retaining our forecast of $90 million. We continue to dispose of non-core assets within the group and received proceeds of $12 million in the quarter primarily from the sale of two vessels which we discussed in our last earnings call and the sale of a property in Latin America. We expect to deliver further sales as the year progresses.

Capital expenditure for the second quarter was $21 million of which $18 million related to continuing operations. Expenditures incurred, sorry, excuse me. Expenditures included farm renovations and ongoing investments in IT, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities. For 2023, we now expect CapEx to be circa $110 million and this includes $10 million of CapEx attributable to the Fresh Vegetables division. Finally, we are pleased to declare a dividend of $0.08 for the second quarter, continuing our commitment to return cash to shareholders. Now, I will hand you back to Rory, who will give an update on our full year outlook and closing remarks.

Rory Byrne: Thanks, Jacinta. Well, as we look back over the first half of the year, we're very pleased with the group's performance delivering some $223 million of adjusted EBITDA. So far in 2023, we've seen the benefit of improved logistical efficiencies in several areas, which is helping to bring more stability to our core Fruit business. Counterbalances, of course, is the reduction in commercial cargo contribution activity. With the onset of the El Nino climatic conditions, there is the potential for disruption in many of our key growing regions in Central and South America in the second half of '23 and into 2024. However, as I said earlier, we are monitoring the changing weather patterns closely and believe we're well placed to deal with potential challenges using our diverse sourcing network and indeed due to our advanced farming practices.

From a macro perspective, similar to Q1, we continue to see positives for our business from the strengthening Euro, more open supply chains and continuing signs of inflation moderating. However, there are some headwinds and we see higher interest rates and the continuing strong Costa Rica colon. In summary, while the macro environment remains volatile, we believe our strong first half has put us in an excellent position to deliver a good result for the year and we are now targeting an adjusted EBITDA for 2023 of at least $350 million. In conclusion, we're very pleased with the excellent result we've delivered for the first half of the year and we hope to continue the momentum in the second half while also delivering on the wider strategic priorities we outlined for the year.

To remind everyone that our principal strategic priorities for '23 are completing the sale of the Fresh Vegetables business, focusing on cost control and operating efficiencies across our businesses, including the ongoing value creation and collaboration projects, continuing with a disciplined approach to capital and accelerating growth in our core business areas. I want to finish by once again thanking again all of our people across the group for their ongoing commitment and dedication to drive Dole plc forward as well, of course, to our suppliers and customers for their ongoing support, which provides us with confidence as we look towards the remainder of the year. I'd also like to take this opportunity to add one further thought. As most of you will know, Dole has its origins and a great identity with Hawaii and we'd like to just take this opportunity to express our deepest concerns, sympathy and all of our thoughts with the people of Maui who have been so tragically affected by the recent fires.

We sincerely hope that with the help of all of us together that they can recover from this tragedy. So with that, I'll hand you back to the operator and we're happy to take questions.

