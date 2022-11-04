U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,725.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,985.00
    -32.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,726.50
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.08
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.50
    +2.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.06 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1185
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2530
    +0.0890 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,198.59
    +50.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.15
    -6.52 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Dole Sunshine Company Continues its Fight Against Food Insecurity -- Expands Nutrition Access Program to Merced, CA

·5 min read

Dole Sunshine Company continues to drive impact in underserved communities by bringing its Sunshine For All® Cities Program to Central California, partnering with local leaders and organizations to educate and provide access to healthier food options

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) continues to deliver on the Dole Promise to bring sustainable nutrition to all, today it announced the launch of the Dole Sunshine For All® Cities Program in Merced, CA – the third community to host this impactful initiative designed to bring nutrition access to those in need. To commemorate the beginning of the Sunshine For All® Cities program, Mayor Matthew Serratto has proclaimed today, November 3rd, as Sunshine for All® Day in Merced.

Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto declares November 3rd Sunshine for All Day to launch Dole's Sunshine For All Cities Program at the Boys &amp; Girls Club in Merced.
Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto declares November 3rd Sunshine for All Day to launch Dole's Sunshine For All Cities Program at the Boys & Girls Club in Merced.

Merced is located within the San Joaquin Valley in California, a region known for its rich farmland and fresh crop production. While the area is responsible for producing much of the state's agricultural bounty, Merced County's child food insecurity rate is more than 27%  – meaning more than 1 in 4 children in the area are experiencing hunger1.

Dole Sunshine Company believes that in order to improve access to food in a way that creates a lasting effect on the community, the challenge needs to be met with comprehensive solutions. To bring Sunshine For All® Cities to fruition in Merced, DSC is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County to serve as the program hub.

"We're thrilled to partner with DSC to bring this program to our families," said See Lee, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County. "Having spent many years working with disenfranchised youth in the area, I've seen firsthand how hunger can impact the wellbeing in the short and long term. I'm excited to see the positive effect the program will have on our club and beyond."

Mitchell Vanagten, longtime food access advocate and Executive Chef of Catering at UC Merced, will lead the kids' culinary and nutrition education program. "Education around good nutrition as well as shopping and preparing healthy meals on a budget is a critical component to creating systemic, lasting change," said Vanagten. "I look forward to getting in the kitchen with the Boys & Girls Club kids to instill knowledge and passion for cooking, using local ingredients paired with Dole's wide portfolio of good-for-you packaged fruits and juices."

As part of the initiative, the Dole Kids Cooking Camp will equip kids to navigate the challenges of food insecurity and nutrition education, with classes covering basic cooking skills, healthy recipe preparation, smart grocery shopping and meal planning tips. Beyond cooking classes, the program will eventually grow to include pop-up farmers' markets and Good Stuff Kiosks, a system of free-standing refrigerated food kiosks to be placed at Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country that were announced at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in September.

"Leveraging our resources and partnerships to support places like Merced is at the heart of our efforts to increase access to sustainable nutrition to 1 billion people by 2025," shared Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "We look forward to seeing the program's continued and lasting impact on communities like Merced, Baltimore and Jackson."

The program, first introduced in Jackson, MS in 2020 followed by Baltimore, MD in 2022, has served over 30,000 families to-date with support from partners including GE Appliances, Bumble Bee Seafoods, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and more.

To learn more about the Dole Sunshine For All® Cities Program and its impact in Merced and beyond, visit dolesunshine.com.

About Dole Sunshine Company

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit dolesunshine.com.

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole Asia Holdings announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability, and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

About Boys & Girls Clubs Merced

The Boys & Girls Club of Merced County is part of one the largest and most impactful community organizations  across America. We set out to serve youth, their families, and communities through evidence-based youth development programs. We are a non-profit organization that is working hard to fill in the gaps for our youth and it is our goal that every child graduates high school ready for opportunities in the workforce, vocational trade, post-secondary education, and/or the military.

About Chef Mitchell Vanagten

Chef Mitchell Vanagten began his culinary career in the Bay Area as an ACF apprentice at the prestigious Menlo Circus Club, where he worked his way up to sous chef. He then further refined his skills at Sharon Heights Country Club in Palo Alto, and eventually took on his first Executive Chef role at ALZA Pharmaceuticals. He has been the Executive Chef Lakeside Catering at UC Merced since 2005. With an extensive knowledge of international cuisine, and 'farm to table' cooking, Chef Mitch is often called on for his expertise and volunteers for philanthropic causes both on campus and in the Merced community. The main focus of his efforts are hunger relief, healthy eating education, and local sustainable agriculture.

[1] Merced County Food Bank

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Dole International Holdings, is a leader in sourcing, processing, distributing and marketing fruit products and healthy snacks throughout the world. Dole markets a full line of canned, jarred, cup, frozen and dried fruit products and is an innovator in new forms of packaging and processing fruits and vegetables. For more information please visit Dole.com. (PRNewsFoto/Dole Packaged Foods, LLC)
Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Dole International Holdings, is a leader in sourcing, processing, distributing and marketing fruit products and healthy snacks throughout the world. Dole markets a full line of canned, jarred, cup, frozen and dried fruit products and is an innovator in new forms of packaging and processing fruits and vegetables. For more information please visit Dole.com. (PRNewsFoto/Dole Packaged Foods, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dole-sunshine-company-continues-its-fight-against-food-insecurity----expands-nutrition-access-program-to-merced-ca-301668503.html

SOURCE Dole Sunshine Company

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Red Cross steals property from Ukrainian Red Cross in Crimea

    The Russian Red Cross, which is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, has stolen property belonging to the Ukrainian Red Cross in temporarily occupied Crimea. Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

  • Florida's 'great place' for 2022 is Naples' Bayshore district, despite Ian

    Naples' Bayshore district has won this year's Great Places in Florida competition. The theme by this year was Florida's Healthy Places.

  • Euronext Italian arm to become group-wide clearer from end 2023

    Pan-European stock exchange Euronext said on Thursday that customers will be able to clear all share trades at its Italian arm from the end of 2023, a move that ends reliance on a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) unit in Paris. Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan and Oslo, has long relied on LCH SA in the French capital for clearing its stock and derivatives trades, but its acquisition of the Milan Exchange last year from LSEG included an in-house clearer. "This is the first milestone in the transformation of Euronext Clearing to create the Euronext clearing house of choice for its cash equity markets," Euronext said in a third quarter trading statement.

  • BGC Partners (BGCP) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    BGC Partners (BGCP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 1.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • BCC vs. TREX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    BCC vs. TREX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining

    OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news pushed down the Chinese companies' shares on Thursday, although they said in stock exchange filings they did not expect a major impact on their performance.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) is a Trending Stock

    Armour Residential REIT (ARR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • What Fed Chair Powell's 'some ways to go' means for interest rates and the market

    Fed Chair Powell laid the table to begin slowing down the pace of rate hikes on Wednesday while also stressing that the question of when to moderate the size of increases is less important than how high the central bank will ultimately raise rates to tame inflation.

  • Yum beats sales estimates as customers flock to KFC, Taco Bell deals

    (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as the company's KFC value deals and $2 Taco Bell burritos pulled in more inflation-weary consumers to its restaurants. Yum's shares rose 1.6% in morning trading. Menu price hikes at dine-in restaurants to keep up with surging costs have pushed consumers who want to eat out, but not exhaust their wallets, to fast food chains like KFC and Taco Bell where meals are more affordable and promotions more frequent.

  • Funko stock plunges 20% as earnings shrink and holiday forecast calls for no growth

    Funko Inc. shares dove by more than 20% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company known for its Pop line of collectible figurines detailed a surprising earnings decline and slashed its annual forecast ahead of the holiday season.

  • Papa John's profit falls on high commodity and labor costs

    Papa John's International Inc. said Thursday its third-quarter net income fell to $8.33 million, or 23 cents a share, from $29.23 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit dipped to 54 cents a share from 83 cents a share over the same time period. Revenue dropped to $510.51 million from $512.78 million. The food retailer was expected to earn 60 cents a share on revenue of $514.4 million, according to a survey of Wall Street analysts by FactSet. CEO Rob Lynch said the

  • GasLog Partners and Lending Club have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    GasLog Partners and Lending Club are part of the Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day article.

  • Starbucks investors seek specifics from incoming CEO on union, cafe overhauls

    Incoming Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan took the stage at Starbucks Corp's Seattle headquarters in September, telling investors he would uphold the company's mission. Narasimhan, former chief executive officer of UK-based Lysol-maker Reckitt, joined Starbucks' payroll Oct. 1. Starbucks shares are roughly flat at $84.58 from Sept. 1, when Starbucks announced Narasimhan's appointment.

  • Malaysia’s Axiata Weighing Options for Indonesian Units, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Axiata Group Bhd. is exploring options for its Indonesia businesses including combining its broadband and mobile services in the country, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentHow a Mysterious China Screensh

  • Robinhood’s Cash Riches Pay Off

    The online broker’s interest revenue is surging, but it needs to do more to fully revive its shares.

  • BP expects to pay $800M windfall profits tax in UK as Biden threatens similar measure

    The U.K. introduced a 25% surcharge on "extraordinary" oil and gas profits in May, and the European Union also aims to tax surplus profits from fossil fuel companies under an agreement the bloc reached this fall. Biden said huge oil and gas company profits this year are a "windfall of war" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Eyes Spring Launch for New Streaming Service

    Restructuring costs booked in the latest quarter following its April megamerger deepened the media giant’s losses.

  • Under Armour shares rise after it tops estimates

    Under Armour Inc. shares rose 2% in premarket trades on Thursday after the athletic clothing maker topped analyst estimates for adjusted earnings and revenue. The Baltimore-based company said its second-quarter net income fell to $86.83 million, or 19 cents a share, from $113.44 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income totaled 20 cents a share. Second-quarter revenue rose to $1.57 billion from $1.55 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Under Armor to earn 16 c

  • Cheerios maker General Mills, Audi of America pause advertising on Twitter

    "We will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," a General Mills spokesperson said. Audi of America, the Herndon, Virginia-based U.S. unit of Audi - a Volkswagen Group brand - said it would "continue to evaluate the situation."

  • Telecom Italia Plans to Start Business Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA plans to kick off the sale of a minority stake of its enterprise unit, potentially valued over 6 billion euros ($5.9 billion), in a move aimed at raising cash to start cutting its debt pile, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $70 Billi