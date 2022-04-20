U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.25
    +4.04 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,200.56
    +289.36 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,487.25
    -132.41 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.53
    +9.76 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.40
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7960
    -1.1180 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,147.99
    -350.54 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.89
    -7.08 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Dollar Bank Announces 23rd Annual Free Mortgage Workshop

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Bank's 23rd annual free mortgage home buying workshop returns in person after a two-year hiatus as The Way Home on May 14, 2022 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. This free program began as a workshop for single mothers, Mortgages for Mothers in 1999. The free program has grown over the years and today is available to anyone who wants to learn how to stop renting and start owning their own home.

New Dollar Bank Logo April 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Dollar Bank)
New Dollar Bank Logo April 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Dollar Bank)

The Way Home Workshop is an educational experience for attendees, providing information about the power of credit and credit counseling services, ways to save, and how the mortgage process works. Highlights also include testimonials from new homeowners who broke the rent cycle with the help of Dollar Bank's credit enhancement program. Talk show host, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, will join us again as our guest host.

"It's hard to know where to start when you want to become a homeowner. We break down the process and empower our attendees by preparing them for what comes next. Our goal of the workshop is to make this process feel manageable by sharing our educational resources and offering time with experts in credit counseling, budgeting, and mortgages," said Morton Stanfield, Senior Vice President of Community Development. "Dollar Bank believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to take those first steps toward homeownership."

The Way Home is only one part of Dollar Bank's effort to provide help to would-be borrowers who have credit-building needs. Workshop attendees will be encouraged to continue working with Dollar Bank counselors beyond attending The Way Home Workshop. Judith Mason, Vice President of Community Development, works closely with participants of Dollar Bank's Homeownership Program. "The training and credit counseling we provide create a safety net resulting in low mortgage default rates and homeowners who are prepared for homeownership," describes Mason. Assistance includes educational classes, private credit restoration counseling sessions, special savings programs, down payment assistance, and other informational group sessions.

The Way Home Buying Workshop will begin at 9:00 AM on May 14, 2022 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. To register, call 1-800-345-3655 or online at Dollar.Bank/TheWayHome.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $11.5 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia and has over 1,400 employees. For more than 166 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become the largest mutual bank in the United States, committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dedicated to aiding the communities it serves, Dollar Bank supports quality of life initiatives, financial literacy programs, and organizations devoted to helping individuals and families in need. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollar-bank-announces-23rd-annual-free-mortgage-workshop-301529493.html

SOURCE Dollar Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Netflix stock is having its worst day since October 2004

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Netflix as the streaming service sees its lowest stock dip since October 2004.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Netflix's Terrible Results Are Crushing Growth Stocks: Is It Time to Buy Shopify?

    The e-commerce services company's latest sell-off probably doesn't have anything to do with its business.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • Israel Adds Yuan to $206 Billion Reserves in ‘Philosophy’ Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIsrael’s central bank has made the biggest changes to its allocation of

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?

    Image-based social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) benefited from massive gains during the pandemic. Since its customers had more spare time, they engaged with the platform more, sending Pinterest stock surging. Consequently, the stock price has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkr

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As CFO Leaves To Join Walmart?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 75% or More to Buy Now and Hold

    Once darlings of the U.S. equity market, many growth stocks have been witnessing dramatic corrections in the past few months driven by rising inflation and the interest rate hikes initiated to slow it. If the Federal Reserve now responds with a sudden jump in interest rates, it can prove quite damaging for the stock market, at least in the short run. This time of uncertainty, however, can also prove to be an opportunity for retail investors.