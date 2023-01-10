U.S. markets closed

Dollar Bank Announces a Reduction of Fees and Introduces Overdraft Defense

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Bank announced today that it is reducing fees and eliminating non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees by introducing Overdraft Defense.

New Dollar Bank Logo April 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Dollar Bank)

In late January, Dollar Bank will reduce overdraft fees and eliminate NSF fees (the fee that is charged when an item is not paid) for all consumer accounts. Overdraft Defense will provide customers the flexibility and transparency to effectively manage their accounts. It is Dollar Bank's commitment to shield customers from fees, secure and shelter their accounts from added costs, and simplify the ability to find out account balances. With Overdraft Defense customers will benefit from:

  • Elimination of non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees.

  • Reduce the daily overdraft fee cap from five to four.

  • Eliminate the annual fee associated with overdraft protection from a savings account.

  • Eliminate the per item transfer fee associated with overdraft protection from a savings account.

  • Reduce the continuous overdraft fee from a maximum of $99 per occurrence to $25.

"We know overdraft and NSF fees are burdensome for our customers and these modifications are in response to listening and adapting to their needs in this changing economic environment," said Jim McQuade, President and CEO of Dollar Bank. "The introduction of Overdraft Defense provides our customers the security and flexibility to manage their accounts."

Overdraft Defense fee structure will apply to all retail customers when it launches in late January. Dollar Bank also offers Bank On Certified No Overdraft Checking accounts that won't let transactions bring funds below the available balance. Customers not currently enrolled in Overdraft protection from a savings account can find out more information by visiting dollar.bank/OverdraftDefense or by visiting their local branch location to enroll.

"These changes will have tremendous benefits for customers. As a community bank, it's critical we keep working to make sure the banking system is adaptive, inclusive, and fair for everyone." said McQuade.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $11 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, and Maryland with over 1,400 employees. For more than 167 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become the largest mutual bank in the United States, committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dedicated to aiding the communities it serves, Dollar Bank supports quality of life initiatives, financial literacy programs, and organizations devoted to helping individuals and families in need. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

