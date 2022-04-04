U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Dollar Bank Opens New Office Location in Hampton Roads, Virginia

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Bank is pleased to announce the opening of our Great Bridge office in Hampton Roads, Virginia, bringing our total to 13 locations in the region.

Dollar Bank - Great Bridge location 146 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322
Dollar Bank - Great Bridge location 146 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322

Our Great Bridge office in Chesapeake (146 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322) will open on April 4 and host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 21 at 8:45 AM to celebrate our continued growth.

"Our ongoing expansion in the Hampton Roads market continues to strengthen our presence in the region, allowing us to better service our customers, create additional jobs, and provide additional resources and support to the local communities," said Jim McQuade, President and CEO of Dollar Bank.

The new office reflects Dollar Bank's "branch of the future" concept, allowing transactions to be accomplished with a banker or using Personal Teller Machines (PTMs). PTMs feature real Dollar Bank tellers that communicate via video with customers at the machine either in-branch or at the drive-thru. The PTMs also function as ATMs to dispense cash or accept a simple deposit 24/7.

All offices have lobby office hours Monday through Thursday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Drive-thrus utilizing PTMs offer extended hours with a live teller Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $11.5 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia and has over 1,400 employees. For more than 166 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become the largest mutual bank in the United States, committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dedicated to aiding the communities it serves, Dollar Bank supports quality of life initiatives, financial literacy programs, and organizations devoted to helping individuals and families in need. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollar-bank-opens-new-office-location-in-hampton-roads-virginia-301516914.html

SOURCE Dollar Bank

