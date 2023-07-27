Dollar Bears Can Thank Fed For Axing One of Their Top Hurdles

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar weakness looks to have room to run after the Federal Reserve said further interest rate hikes would be data dependent, bolstering traders’ confidence that the US tightening cycle is near an end.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s gauge of the US currency fell 0.3% on Wednesday, bringing this year’s losses to around 3% after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell raised rates by a quarter point and emphasized its next move will depend on incoming economic data. The messaging gave fresh fuel to a rising chorus of dollar bears like AllianceBernstein Holding LP and M&G Investments who see a slowing US economy tempering the Fed’s appetite for future hikes and validating the case for a weaker greenback.

“We see a lot of dollar selling from our institutional clients,” said Noel Dixon, global macro strategist at State Street Global Markets. “The market wants to latch on to any whiff of the immaculate disinflation narrative. We see it in our internal indicators.”

Asset managers have boosted their short dollar bets to a record level, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Hedge funds are also bearish after swinging to a net short position on the US currency for the first time since March this month, the data aggregated by Bloomberg showed.

The dollar steadied in early Asia trading Thursday, edging up 0.1%.

For HSBC Holdings Plc strategists including Daragh Maher, the key for the US currency will be whether inflation can continue to slow toward the Fed’s target, without a deep economic downturn.

“If the US data supports this Goldilocks scenario, which it mostly has done lately, then the grind lower in the dollar could resume,” the strategists wrote. “However, sticky US inflation or a more marked deceleration in activity would likely see the dollar rally through rates and risk aversion.”

Story continues

--With assistance from Anya Andrianova.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.