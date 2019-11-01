Dollar Bonds Linked to Top China Universities Plunge by Record

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar bonds of two Chinese state-owned conglomerates linked to top universities plunged amid concern about their finances.

Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s $750m bond due 2023 slumped 8.9 cents on the dollar to 75.5 cents as of 11:45 a.m. in Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Peking University Founder Group’s 2022 dollar note sank 5.6 cents to a record low of 62.2 cents.

The tumble shows unease among investors about the risks of Chinese conglomerates running into refinancing difficulties, even when supported by the state. Tsinghua Unigroup, part of China’s plan to build a world-class semiconductor industry, has received billions in funds from government-backed investors. Founder runs medical, Internet and commodities-trading businesses, as well as a brokerage.

“The sharp decline in the dollar bonds of Tsinghua and Founder recently reflects that they might be the next Chinese firms to default in the offshore market,” said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “There is little comfort in Tsinghua Unigroup’s and Peking Founder’s state linkage and complicated equity structure.”

Calls to Tsinghua’s and Founder’s securities information disclosure departments went unanswered.

Tsinghua Unigroup was looking to amend and extend some of its existing loans, seeking lenders’ consent to push back repayment by 54 months from the original signing dates.

Founder Group has posted “big” losses in the past three years as the company’s core business in the IT sector faces fierce competition and its pharmaceutical business also has low profitability, China Lianhe Credit Rating Co. said in a report in June. The university this year launched a lawsuit against other shareholders in the group, alleging stake sales in 2003 are invalid.

